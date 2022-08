New Suit

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Florida Northern District Court on behalf of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, pursues claims against Asphalt Pro Inc., Odis Downer III and Dominick Hays. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00203, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Hays et al.