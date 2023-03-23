New Suit

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgement Tuesday in South Carolina District Court. The court case, filed by Clawson & Staubes, seeks to declare that a State Farm auto policy does not provide coverage for an underlying motor vehicle collision for a vehicle that was not involved in the accident. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01125, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Garsys.

Insurance

March 23, 2023, 6:05 AM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Clawson Staubes

defendants

Amanda Nicole Garsys

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute