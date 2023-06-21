State Farm Insurance sued Doris Jean Vanzant and Joseph Michael Iriberri Wednesday in California Central District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, filed by Hayes, Scott, Bonino, Ellingson & Guslani, seeks a declaration that State Farm is not required to provide coverage in excess of $50,000. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01194, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Doris Jean Vanzant.
Insurance
June 21, 2023, 4:55 PM