New Suit

State Farm Insurance sued Doris Jean Vanzant and Joseph Michael Iriberri Wednesday in California Central District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, filed by Hayes, Scott, Bonino, Ellingson & Guslani, seeks a declaration that State Farm is not required to provide coverage in excess of $50,000. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-01194, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Doris Jean Vanzant.

Insurance

June 21, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Hayes Scott Bonino Ellingson Guslani LLP

defendants

Doris Jean Vanzant

Joseph Michael Iriberri

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute