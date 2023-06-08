Progressive Gulf Insurance and other defendants were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Butler Snow on behalf of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, seeks a declaration that no coverage is owed in an underlying lawsuit arising from an incident with an all-terrain vehicle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00375, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company v. Alexander et al.
Insurance
June 08, 2023, 4:00 PM