New Suit

State Farm Insurance sued Hospital Capital Partners and Illinois Injury Solutions Friday in Illinois Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Holland & Knight, seeks a declaration regarding whether certain non-assignable medical bills submitted to State Farm as part of insurance claims are properly due and payable. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00835, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al v. Hospital Capital Partners, LLC et al.