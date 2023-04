New Suit

State Farm Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment naming Eclipse Medical Imaging Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. State Farm seeks a determination that it has no duty to cover expenses arising from underlying litigation filed against Eclipse regarding diagnostic testing of individuals involved in an auto accident. The case is 1:23-cv-03124, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al v. Eclipse Medical Imaging, P.C.

Insurance

April 25, 2023, 1:32 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire And Casualty Company

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

State Farm Guaranty Insurance Company

State Farm Indemnity Company

defendants

Eclipse Medical Imaging, P.C.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute