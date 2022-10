New Suit

Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg filed a lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of State Farm Insurance. The complaint targets Christopher Whyte for allegedly submitting fraudulent no-fault insurance claims for chiropractic patient examinations and treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06106, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company and State Farm Fire And Casualty Company v. Whyte.