New Suit

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance sued Mia Clark, Paula Hughes and other defendants Tuesday in Oklahoma Western District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Starr, Begin & King, seeks a declaration as to the obligations of State Farm to provide coverage to the defendants for personal injuries resulting from a motor vehicle collision. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00149, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co v. Hughes et al.