State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance sued Mia Clark, Paula Hughes and other defendants Tuesday in Oklahoma Western District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Starr, Begin & King, seeks a declaration as to the obligations of State Farm to provide coverage to the defendants for personal injuries resulting from a motor vehicle collision. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00149, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co v. Hughes et al.