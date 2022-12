Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Brothers Alvarado P.C. removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Home Depot to Texas Northern District Court on Thursday. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by Carpenter & Schumacher on behalf of State Farm as subrogee of Nathan Peck. The case is 3:22-cv-02747, State Farm Lloyds As Subrogee Of Nathan Peck v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.