Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Kia America to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Carpenter & Schumacher on behalf of State Farm Lloyds, contends that a defective electrical system caused a motor vehicle's engine to catch fire. The case is 2:23-cv-00023, State Farm Lloyds as Subrogee Of Melissa Fleming v. Kia America, Inc.