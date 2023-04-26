Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes & Thornburg on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty microwave, was filed by Carpenter & Schumacher on behalf of State Farm Insurance, as subrogee of Jared Huffmeister and Katy Huffmeister. The case is 4:23-cv-01538, State Farm Lloyds as subrogee of Jared and Katy Huffmeister v. Whirlpool Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 26, 2023, 4:25 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Lloyds as subrogee of Jared and Katy Huffmeister

defendants

Whirlpool Corporation

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product