Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gillaspy & Rhode on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Pick Five Imports and other defendants to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty pressure cooker manufactured and sold by the defendants, was filed by Evezich Law Offices on behalf of State Farm Insurance. The case is 1:22-cv-03204, State Farm Insurance Company v. Qvc, Inc. et al.