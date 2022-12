Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at QVC Inc. on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Qurate Retail, a Colorado-based media retail company, and other defendants to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Evezich Law Offices on behalf of State Farm Insurance, which claims fire damage caused by an allegedly defective pressure cooker. The case is 1:22-cv-03201, State Farm Insurance Company v. QVC Inc, et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 06, 2022, 8:28 PM