State Farm sued Donald Davis on Thursday in California Central District Court to rescind a policy insuring the life of Lefty Sanders. The suit, filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson, accuses Davis of falsely stating that Sanders had never been charged with a crime, when in fact Sanders had been charged with criminal possession of a firearm. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02796, State Farm Life Insurance Co. v. Davis.

April 13, 2023, 8:25 PM

State Farm Insurance Company

Hinshaw & Culbertson

Donald Davis

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute