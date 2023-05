Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Broan-NuTone to Nevada District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of State Farm, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective ceiling fan. The case is 2:23-cv-00690, State Farm Insurance Co. v. Broan-NuTone LLC.

Insurance

May 02, 2023, 8:36 PM

State Farm Insurance Company

Cozen O'Connor

Broan-Nutone, LLC

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims