Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barnes & Thornburg on Monday removed a lawsuit against Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, to California Central District Court. The complaint, over a disputed fire damage claim arising from a defective Maytag dishwasher, was filed by State Farm General Insurance Co. The case is 2:23-cv-03509, State Farm General Insurance Company v. Whirlpool Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 09, 2023, 5:53 AM

Plaintiffs

State Farm General Insurance Company

defendants

Whirlpool Corporation

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product