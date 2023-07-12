Counsel at the Aegis Law Firm on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc. and Tyco Fire Products LP to California Central District Court. The complaint, over a disputed water damage claim arising from an alleged defective Blazemaster sprinkler line, was filed by Pillemer & Pillemer on behalf of State Farm General Insurance Co. The case is 2:23-cv-05582, State Farm General Insurance Company v. Tyco Fire Products, L.P. et al.
Insurance
July 12, 2023, 4:46 AM