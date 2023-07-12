Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Aegis Law Firm on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc. and Tyco Fire Products LP to California Central District Court. The complaint, over a disputed water damage claim arising from an alleged defective Blazemaster sprinkler line, was filed by Pillemer & Pillemer on behalf of State Farm General Insurance Co. The case is 2:23-cv-05582, State Farm General Insurance Company v. Tyco Fire Products, L.P. et al.

Insurance

July 12, 2023, 4:46 AM

Plaintiffs

State Farm General Insurance Company

defendants

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc.

Tyco Fire Products, L.P.

defendant counsels

Aegis Law Firm PC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute