Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson Coburn on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Kohler Co. and Neoperl Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Watkins & Letofsky on behalf of State Farm, pursues subrogation claims over water damage allegedly caused by a defect in a laundry room sink faucet. The case is 2:23-cv-05525, State Farm General Insurance Co. v. Kohler Co. et al.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm General Insurance Company

defendants

Does

Kohler Co., a Wisconsin corporation

Neoperl, Inc.

defendant counsels

Thompson Coburn

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product