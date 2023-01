Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the HWS Law Group on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot and Samsung to Idaho District Court. The suit, brought by MacMillan Scholz & Marks on behalf of State Farm, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective stove. The case is 4:23-cv-00030, State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Home Depot U.S.A. Inc. et al.