Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Quattlebaum Grooms Tull & Burrow on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart to Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Cathcart & Dooley on behalf of State Farm, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective portable phone charger. The case is 2:23-cv-00039, State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Walmart Inc.