Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Snell & Wilmer on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Viking Corp. to Arizona District Court. The complaint, over water damage arising from an allegedly faulty fire sprinkler, was filed by Moulton Law Firm on behalf of State Farm Insurance. The case is 2:23-cv-00967, State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Viking Corporation et al.

Insurance

May 31, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Moulton Law Firm PC

defendants

Unknown Parties

Viking Corporation

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product