New Suit

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. sued Dimont & Associates Inc., Homeward Residential Holdings Inc. and other defendants Wednesday in Mississippi Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, brought by Webb Sanders & Williams, seeks a declaration regarding the respective defendants’ claims to insurance proceeds from a fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00110, State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Vickers et al.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 4:08 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Webb Sanders & Williams, PLLC

defendants

Chastity Vickers Busby

Dimont & Associates, Inc.

Eric Vickers

Homeward Residential Holdings, Inc.

John Does 1-10

Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute