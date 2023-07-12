Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Franden Farris Quillin Goodnight Roberts & Ward on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Titeflex Corp. to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Carpenter & Schumacher on behalf of State Farm, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused to a home by a lightning strike; according to the complaint, the lightning strike caused electricity to be conducted through duct work in the homeowners' living room and pierce a hole in the defendant's Gastite steel tubing, allowing gas to escape and ignite. The case is 5:23-cv-05115, State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Titeflex Corp.

Insurance

July 12, 2023, 8:03 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Carpenter & Schumacher, P.C.

defendants

Titeflex Corporation

defendant counsels

Franden Woodard Farris Qillin Goodnight

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product