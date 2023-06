Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Corr Cronin LLP on Friday removed a lawsuit against Home Depot and other defendants to Washington Western District Court. The suit, over an allegedly faulty electric lawnmower battery, was filed by Evezich Law Offices on behalf of State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., as subrogee of Claudia Lambert. The case is 3:23-cv-05525, State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Techtronic Industries Power Equipment et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 10, 2023, 11:48 AM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A, Inc.

The Home Depot Inc

One World Technologies Inc

Ryobi Technologies, Inc.

Techtronic Industries North America Inc

Techtronic Industries Power Equipment

Tti Consumer Power Tools Inc

defendant counsels

Corr Cronin LLP

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product