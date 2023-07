New Suit - Insurance

State Farm Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The case, filed by Kennedys, names Alexander Seprish and other claimants in connection litigation claiming trespass on private property. The case is 3:23-cv-01153, State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Seprish et al.

Insurance

July 12, 2023, 12:11 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Kennedys Cmk LLP

defendants

Alexander Seprish

Charlene Seprish

Christian Seprish

Edward Seprish

Joshua Seprish

Nicholas Seprish

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute