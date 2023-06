New Suit - Insurance

State Farm Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court concerning a 'personal articles' policy. The lawsuit, brought by Butler Snow, accuses policyholder Gary Powell of refusing to answer certain questions under oath pertaining to an investigation of his jewelry theft claims. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00079, State Farm Fire And Casualty Company v. Powell.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire And Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Butler Snow

defendants

Gary Powell

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute