State Farm filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Terry Moore, Brady Finch and other defendants on Monday in Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Butler Snow, seeks a declaration that State Farm has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00203, State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Moore et al.
Insurance
April 10, 2023, 7:35 PM