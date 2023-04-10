New Suit

State Farm filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Terry Moore, Brady Finch and other defendants on Monday in Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Butler Snow, seeks a declaration that State Farm has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00203, State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Moore et al.

Insurance

April 10, 2023, 7:35 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

defendants

Andrew Moore

Brady Finch

Morgan Gleason

Terry Moore

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute