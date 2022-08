New Suit

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company sued Daryn McClennan and Christian McLennan Monday in Oregon District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The suit, filed by Chartwell Law Offices, seeks a declaratory judgment proclaiming that State Farm does not have a duty to defend or indemnify defendants in an underlying action. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01236, State Farm Fire And Casualty Company v. McLennan et al.