Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bullivant Houser Bailey PC on Thursday removed a lawsuit against LG Electronics U.S.A., the U.S. arm of LG Electronics, to Oregon District Court. The complaint, over property damage caused by a leak from an allegedly faulty LG refrigerator, was filed by Shumsky & Backman on behalf of State Farm Insurance. The case is 3:23-cv-00051, State Farm Fire And Casualty Company v. LG Electronics USA, Inc.

Insurance

January 12, 2023, 6:12 PM