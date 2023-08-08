New Suit

Foulston Siefkin filed an insurance coverage lawsuit on Aug. 8 in Missouri Western District Court on behalf of State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. arising from the drowning death of a child. The suit, which names Carolyn Uhler and other defendants, seeks a declaration that State Farm has no duty to defend and indemnify a Uhler in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00559, State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. L. et al.

August 08, 2023, 8:01 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

Foulston Siefkin

defendants

Carolyn Uhler

David W. Lloyd

Linet Lloyd

N. L.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute