New Suit

State Farm Fire and Casualty sued BB&D Properties LLC, Kimble Drywall Inc. and other defendants Wednesday in Montana District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, filed by Chartwell Law Offices, seeks a declaration that State Farm has no duty to defend and indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-00014, State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Kimble et al.