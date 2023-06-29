New Suit

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. filed a compliant for declaratory judgment on Wednesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Stoll Keenon Ogden, seeks to declare that State Farm has no duty to defend or indemnify Codi Holbrook, Lesa McClain and Safeco Insurance Co. of Indiana in an underlying personal injury action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00051, State Farm Fire And Casualty Company v. Holbrook et al.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 5:21 AM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire And Casualty Company

Stoll Keenon Ogden

Katz Korin Cunningham PC

defendants

Codi Holbrook

Lesa Mcclain

Safeco Insurance Company Of Indiana

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute