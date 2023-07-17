New Suit

State Farm filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against clinical counselor Jacqueline Getchius and her parents Adeline Denison and Steven Denison on Monday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Haws-KM PA, seeks a declaration that State Farm has no duty to defend or indemnify Getchius in the Denisons' underlying defamation lawsuit accusing Getchius of making false accusations about the Denisons in her 2022 memoir 'That's My Mom.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-02153, State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Getchius et al.

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

HKM Law Group

Haws-Km, P.A.

Adeline Denison

Jacqueline Getchius

Steven Denison

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute