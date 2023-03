Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Mclaughlin Law Firm on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Dell Technologies and Newton County School System to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, over fire damage caused by a defective Dell laptop, was filed by Miller Insurance Law Enterprise on behalf of State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., as subrogee of Cenie Trammell. The case is 1:23-cv-00894, State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Dell Technologies Inc. et al.