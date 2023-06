New Suit

State Farm Insurance sued Melissa Crumedy Friday in Mississippi Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Webb, Sanders & Williams, seeks a declaration that State Farm does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify Crumedy in an underlying property damage lawsuit arising from a fire. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00093, State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Crumedy.

Insurance

June 30, 2023, 4:46 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Webb, Sanders & Williams, Pllc - Tupelo

defendants

Melissa Crumedy

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute