New Suit

State Farm filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cynthia Collins, Lisa Joan Lamie and Lacey Rainwater on Wednesday in Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Stoll Keenon Ogden, seeks a declaration that State Farm has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death suit stemming from a fentanyl overdose on the insured premises. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00004, State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Collins et al.