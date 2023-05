New Suit

State Farm Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Oregon District Court. The suit, brought by Chartwell Law Offices, names Cedar Avenue LLC and William Ford Jr. as claimants in connection with underlying litigation alleging harassment of duplex tenants. The case is 3:23-cv-00634, State Farm Fire And Casualty Company v. Cedar Avenue, LLC et al.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 8:43 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire And Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Chartwell Law Offices

defendants

Cedar Avenue, LLC

William Ford, Jr.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute