New Suit

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company filed an interpleader complaint against James Busby Sr., the Estate of Elaine Mauldin and other defendants Wednesday in South Carolina District Court. The court case, filed by Whelan Mellen & Norris, seeks to determine the proper recipient for over $220,000 in fire damage insurance proceeds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00140, State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Busby et al.