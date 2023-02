Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Friday removed a lawsuit against Broan-NuTone LLC to Minnesota District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty Broan bathroom fan, was filed by Yost & Baill on behalf of State Farm Insurance, as subrogee of Scott Olson and Melissa Olson. The case is 0:23-cv-00460, State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Broan-NuTone LLC.