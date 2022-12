New Suit

State Farm Insurance sued Thomas Chad Beard Tuesday in Kentucky Western District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Kay Griffin PLLC and O'Bryan, Brown & Toner, seeks a declaratory judgment that a boat owner's insurance policy does not cover a disputed claim. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00172, State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Beard.