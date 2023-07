New Suit - Product Liability

Gree USA and MJC America were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Cozen O'Connor and the Finley Law Firm on behalf of State Farm, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective dehumidifier. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00050, State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. et al. v. Gree USA Inc. et al.

Insurance

July 11, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

Anne Babbe

Daniel Babbe

Plaintiffs

Finley Law Firm

defendants

Gree USA, Inc

MJC America, Ltd

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product