Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Horizon Hobby LLC, Neidhart SA and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged property damage arising from a faulty battery, was filed by Pappas, Cox, Kimpel, Dodd & Levine on behalf of State Farm Insurance, as subrogee of Sydlane Bhikarry and Valerie Bhikarry. The case is 7:23-cv-02000, State Farm Fire and Casualty Company As Subrogee of Sydlane and Valerie Bhikarry, (52-C005-7N8) v. Team Orion Europe, SA et al.