New Suit

State Farm filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Joseph O'Boyle on Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Kennedys, seeks a declaration that State Farm has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant in an underlying assault-and-battery lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01703, State Farm Fire And Casualty Co. v. O'Boyle.

Insurance

May 04, 2023, 2:24 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire And Casualty Company

Plaintiffs

Kennedys Cmk LLP

defendants

Joseph O'Boyle

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute