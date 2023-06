Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against electric bike maker Biktrix Enterprises and Wanda Battery Intelligent Technology to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, for fire damage claims, was filed by attorney Stephen R. Paul on behalf of State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. The case is 5:23-cv-00299, State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. v. Biktrix Enterprises, Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 06, 2023, 6:17 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co.

defendants

Biktrix Enterprises, Inc.

Wanda Battery Intelligent Technology (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

defendant counsels

Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims