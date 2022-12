Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Roetzel & Andress on Monday removed a lawsuit against Lowe's to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty gas grill, was filed by Zeehandelar Sabatino & Associates on behalf of State Farm Fire & Casualty Company. The case is 5:22-cv-02180, State Farm Fire & Casualty Company v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC.