Who Got The Work

Michael A. Boomsma of Post & Schell has entered an appearance for Neffsville Plumbing and Heating Services in a pending lawsuit alleging unlawful business conduct. The suit, which involves subrogation claims related to a house fire, was filed July 5 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by de Luca Levine on behalf of State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith, is 5:22-cv-02606, State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. v. J.F. Sobieski Mechanical Contractors Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 19, 2022, 10:04 AM