Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Campbell Conroy & O'Neil on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com to New York Northern District Court. The suit, over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty LED light strip, was filed by attorney Stuart D. Markowitz on behalf of State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. as subrogee of Mark Orminski. The case is 1:22-cv-00858, State Farm Fire & Casualty Company v. Amazon.com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

August 18, 2022, 6:11 PM