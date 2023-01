New Suit - Insurance

State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. sued Peco Energy Co. on Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court in connection with a 2022 gas leak and explosion. The suit, filed by attorneys at DeLuca Levine LLC, seeks to recover sums paid to local residents pursuant to homeowners insurance policies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00050, State Farm Fire & Casualty Co v. Peco Energy Company.

Energy

January 06, 2023, 12:27 AM