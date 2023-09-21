Who Got The Work

Christopher M. Gallagher of Thomas Thomas & Hafer has entered an appearance for Sharon Moyer in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The action, for fire damage claims arising from the defendant's negligent use of cooking equipment and/or materials, was filed Aug. 7 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by de Luca Levine LLC on behalf of State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr., is 5:23-cv-03021, State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. v. Moyer.

Insurance

September 21, 2023, 1:35 PM

State Farm Fire & Casualty Co.

De Luca Levine, LLC

Sharon Moyer

Thomas Thomas & Hafer

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct