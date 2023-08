New Suit - Insurance

LG Electronics U.S.A. was hit with a subrogation lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by De Luca Levine on behalf of State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., concerns underlying fire damage claims stemming from an allegedly defective humidifier. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-02943, State Farm Fire & Casualty Co. v. LG Electronics USA, Inc.

Technology

August 01, 2023, 1:52 PM

Plaintiffs

State Farm Fire & Casualty Co.

De Luca Levine, LLC

defendants

LG Electronics USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct